JSF Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

JSF Financial LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 396,291 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 98,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.68 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.90.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

