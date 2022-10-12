JSF Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

