JSF Financial LLC Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,773. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

