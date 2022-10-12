JSF Financial LLC Purchases 78,095 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,095 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify makes up approximately 1.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. JSF Financial LLC owned 0.10% of DoubleVerify worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

DV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. 11,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $43,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $83,911,344.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,867,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,088,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $43,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914,039 shares of company stock valued at $178,207,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

