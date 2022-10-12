JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Up 316.7% in September

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

JSR Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 2,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814. JSR has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63.

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $720.17 million for the quarter.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

