Kalata Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $17,271.11 and approximately $438.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalata token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kalata

Kalata (CRYPTO:KALA) is a token. It was first traded on August 16th, 2021. Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @kalataofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kalata is kalata-io.medium.com. Kalata’s official website is www.kalata.io.

Kalata Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalata (KALA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kalata has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 35,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Kalata is 0.00048928 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,276.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kalata.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

