Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Kamada Price Performance

KMDA stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $195.33 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Kamada by 42.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

