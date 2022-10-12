Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $9.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAYO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.26. 292,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,381. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,242 shares in the company, valued at $610,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,025,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,420 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,453,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,686,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Payoneer Global by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

