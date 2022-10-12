Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.1 %

KELYA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 1,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,155. The company has a market capitalization of $541.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

