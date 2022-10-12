Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 1,609.4% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Kesselrun Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSSRF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 161,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Kesselrun Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
About Kesselrun Resources
