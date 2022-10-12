Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.70. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

