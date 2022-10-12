Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIII. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 254,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 805,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.
Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Performance
KIII stock remained flat at $9.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.94.
Kismet Acquisition Three Company Profile
Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
