KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $274.95

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $274.95 and last traded at $275.63, with a volume of 20973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.68.

KLA Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.40 and a 200 day moving average of $340.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

