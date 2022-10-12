Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €8.00 ($8.16) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

