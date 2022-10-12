Knights Group (LON:KGH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.00

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.75), with a volume of 1484907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.40 ($0.81).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Knights Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £53.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1,741.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.29.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

See Also

