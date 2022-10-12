Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 7,216.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Koninklijke DSM Price Performance
OTCMKTS RDSMY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,077. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $56.92.
Koninklijke DSM Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.1906 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Koninklijke DSM
Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.