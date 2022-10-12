Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 7,216.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke DSM Price Performance

OTCMKTS RDSMY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,077. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Koninklijke DSM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.1906 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Koninklijke DSM

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($167.35) to €148.00 ($151.02) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €180.00 ($183.67) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

