Kore Potash’s (KP2) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Kore Potash Stock Performance

Shares of KP2 traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.91 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 869,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.21. Kore Potash has a one year low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.88 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £31.16 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kore Potash Company Profile

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

