Kore Potash’s (KP2) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Kore Potash Stock Performance
Shares of KP2 traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.91 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 869,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.21. Kore Potash has a one year low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.88 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £31.16 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Kore Potash Company Profile
