KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Shares Down 0.1%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €83.10 ($84.80) and last traded at €83.10 ($84.80). 474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.20 ($84.90).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.99.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

