Kusama (KSM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $336.01 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $336.01 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $39.08 or 0.00204758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Kusama has a current supply of 9,651,217.45126206 with 8,470,098.05726206 in circulation. The last known price of Kusama is 40.84420142 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $15,122,983.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kusama.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

