LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) versus Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Financial Analysis

LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LadRx and Kodiak Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LadRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Kodiak Sciences 2 4 2 0 2.00

Kodiak Sciences has a consensus price target of $36.22, indicating a potential upside of 398.93%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than LadRx.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LadRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) -0.61 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$266.99 million ($6.66) -1.09

This table compares LadRx and Kodiak Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LadRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LadRx and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LadRx N/A -67.61% -45.39% Kodiak Sciences N/A -55.13% -39.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of LadRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of LadRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

LadRx has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences beats LadRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LadRx

LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022. LadRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

