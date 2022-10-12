Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.77. The stock had a trading volume of 77,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $135.05 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

