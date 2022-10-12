Latitude Advisors LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $224.77. 140,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,540. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.