Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.77. 177,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $326.85 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

