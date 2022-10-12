Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.21. 43,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,770. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

