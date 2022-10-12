Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

NYSE D traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $63.28. 117,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

