Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 15,305 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,957 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

