Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 21,965 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,965 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 3.3% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,323,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 544,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,037,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,438,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

TYL stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.48. 3,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,773. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.27.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.