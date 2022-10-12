Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Booking by 129.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Booking by 66.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 11.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $37.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,672.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,286. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,620.84 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,884.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,997.82.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,528.70.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

