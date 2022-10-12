Laurie J. Olson Sells 1,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $205,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Laurie J. Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $267,590.00.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KRTX traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $208.48. 206,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.10. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,607,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,537,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.07.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

