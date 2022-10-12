LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Up 14,336.4% in September

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, an increase of 14,336.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 43,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,581. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -1.50. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 812.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LAVA Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on LAVA Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

