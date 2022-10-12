LCM Capital Management Inc Acquires New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.41. 62,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,260. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

