Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after buying an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after buying an additional 249,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

