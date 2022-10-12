Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,594 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,956 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,398 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

