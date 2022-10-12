Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $359.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

