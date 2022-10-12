Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.9 %

Clorox stock opened at $128.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.65. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.25.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

