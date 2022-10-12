Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,900 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 3.2 %

KR stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.