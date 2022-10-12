Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 387,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.15 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

