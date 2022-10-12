Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after buying an additional 2,159,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $578,209,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after buying an additional 150,960 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $147.31 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $144.45.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.44.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

