Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LXRX. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. 8,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $383.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

Insider Transactions at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88,803.67% and a negative return on equity of 93.58%. On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal acquired 16,173,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $40,434,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,433,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,083,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 175,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 92,076 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.