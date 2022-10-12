Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of LILAK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. 50,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,026. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

