Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Down 88.4% in September

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of LFSYY stock remained flat at $14.02 on Wednesday. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. Lifestyle International has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $17.10.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

