Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Down 88.4% in September

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Lifestyle International Price Performance
Shares of LFSYY stock remained flat at $14.02 on Wednesday. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. Lifestyle International has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $17.10.
Lifestyle International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifestyle International (LFSYY)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.