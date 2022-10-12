Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.20 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 48,299 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

