Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Limoneira Stock Up 0.7 %

LMNR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $219.75 million, a P/E ratio of -68.89, a PEG ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Limoneira

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

