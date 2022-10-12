Liquity (LQTY) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $58.82 million and $416,530.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Liquity token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,198,024 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity (LQTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Liquity has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 82,188,185.58493093 in circulation. The last known price of Liquity is 0.71862991 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $375,647.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liquity.org/.”

