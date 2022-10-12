Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00005373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $175.81 million and $258,751.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 171,335,990 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity USD (LUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Liquity USD has a current supply of 170,840,977.59720448. The last known price of Liquity USD is 1.02709841 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $315,857.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liquity.org/.”

