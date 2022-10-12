Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:LOKM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 52,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 20.0% during the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

