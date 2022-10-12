LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

LPSN traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. 17,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,345. The firm has a market cap of $666.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.33. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $60.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $132.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.64 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 44.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

