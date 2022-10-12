LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $50.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.13.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE RAMP opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.12. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,998.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,998.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,264 shares of company stock valued at $225,201. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1,154.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 166,106 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $25,888,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

