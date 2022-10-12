LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RAMP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 2,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,046. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

