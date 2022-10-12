Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $115.42

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$115.42 and traded as low as C$105.97. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$107.67, with a volume of 710,139 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank set a C$125.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.56.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$35.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$115.40.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.2199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,789,685.35. In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total transaction of C$1,746,505.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$685,095.89. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,789,685.35. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,958 shares of company stock worth $5,325,901.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.